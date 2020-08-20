PHOTOS: COLORADO ROCKIES LOSE 13-6 TO HOUSTON ASTROS

Global  
 

Denver Post Thursday, 20 August 2020
The Colorado Rockies dropped their third straight game to the Houston Astros 13-6 in game three of their four-game series, which concludes on Thursday at Coors Field. The Rockies (13-11), who started the season hot, have now fallen behind division leader Los Angeles Dodgers (18-7) by four-and-a-half games. Charlie Blackmon, who leads the league in batting (.429), went 1-3. 
