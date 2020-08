You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Over 20% of Students Don’t Plan on Enrolling This Fall Amid the Pandemic



With more colleges moving to virtual learning as opposed to in-person classes, over 20 percent of students say they don’t plan on enrolling this fall. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:08 Published 14 hours ago Michigan State Moves Classes Online, Tells Dorm Residents To Stay Home



Michigan State University is going online for the fall and is encouraging students to stay home, the school's president announced Tuesday, as schools across the nation struggled to control coronavirus.. Credit: CBS 62 Detroit Duration: 00:27 Published 16 hours ago Shasta County Public Health urging students to get vaccinated during coronavirus pandemic



Public Health leaders urging students get vaccinated as flu season looms and the coronavirus still running rampant through the country. Credit: KHSL Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this