These are the women who introduced Kamala Harris at the DNC

CBS News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
She was introduced by a trio of women​ important to her: Her sister Maya Harris, her niece Meena Harris and her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff.
News video: Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC

Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC 00:33

 Sen. Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris. 'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that screen tonight and they're going to think anything and everything is possible' Kamala Harris will take...

Highlights From the Democratic National Convention: Night 3

 Kamala Harris made history in accepting her official nomination for the vice presidency: She became the first woman of color to join a major party’s national..
Harris accepts vice presidential nod [Video]

Harris accepts vice presidential nod

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, making history as the first Black woman and Asian-American on a major U.S. presidential ticket.

LeBron James expresses support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on VICE TV's 'Stick to Sports'

 On the VICE TV series hosted by Jemele Hill and Cari Champion, LeBron James said he would "for sure" campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Kamala Harris makes history with official nomination for US VP

 New York: Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris was nominated the Democratic Party's candidate for the United States vice-president, becoming the first-ever..
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate [Video]

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate

Joe Biden, the Presidential candidate, has picked India-origin Kamala Harris as his running mate for the elections. Biden announced the news on Tuesday. Harris is a daughter of Indian and American immigrants. Announcing the news, Biden said Harris is one of the country’s finest public servants. Harris is the first Asian-American on a major presidential ticket. Harris herself was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support. She is also the first African American of a major party and only the third woman yet to run for that office, after Democrat Geraldine Ferraro and Republican Sarah Palin. The 55-year-old first time senator from California is the daughter of Indian mother from Chennai, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher who passed away in 2009, and Jamaican father, Donald Harris, who teaches at Stanford University. The parents separated when Harris and her younger sister Maya Harris were still very young.

Watch: Special prayers performed in Rameswaram temple for Kamala Harris [Video]

Watch: Special prayers performed in Rameswaram temple for Kamala Harris

Special prayers were performed in TN’s Rameswaram for Kamala Harris' win in US Elections 2020. Harris is the democratic vice-president nominee in upcoming elections. Harris was born to an Indian mother & Jamaican father. Earlier, posters of Kamala Harris were seen in southern India. Posters of Harris were seen in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy. The posters which wish her success have been put up in many parts of the town by locals. Kamala Harris’ grandfather PV Gopalan was born in this village said a local and that’s why people are now putting up posters to wish her success. Earlier, Kamala Harris’ niece had also posted pictures on Twitter. Meena Harris said the pictures were sent to her from Tamil Nadu. The picture said ‘PV Gopalan's granddaughter is victorious’. Watch the full video for more.

Senator Kamala Harris formally accepts party's nomination for VP [Video]

Senator Kamala Harris formally accepts party's nomination for VP

Senator Kamala Harris formally accepts party's nomination for VP

Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede Discusses Kamala Harris Historic Night [Video]

Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede Discusses Kamala Harris Historic Night

DeFede explains how she will impact the campaign trail, particularly Florida.

Sen. Kamala Harris Officially Named Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate At DNC [Video]

Sen. Kamala Harris Officially Named Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate At DNC

It was a historic night for Democrats as they nominated the first woman of color to a national ticket, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Wednesday night, she had to make her case while getting help from a..

Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic Party's nomination for US vice-president

 Senator *Kamala Harris* has accepted the Democratic Party's nomination to be the vice president of the *United States*, scripting history by becoming the first...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes•USATODAY.com•WorldNews•SBS•CBS News•Khaleej Times•Delawareonline•FOXNews.com•Deutsche Welle•BBC News•Just Jared

Kamala Harris at DNC, 'We Have a Chance to Change the Course of History'

 Kamala Harris has made history ... she is the first black female ever nominated on a major Presidential ticket, and her acceptance speech was a call to action to...
TMZ.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com•SBS•Khaleej Times•BBC News•Mediaite

'There is no vaccine for racism:' Senator Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination in historic DNC speech

 It was a moment that had been a long, long time coming, and when it did senator Kamala Harris grasped it with both hands.
Independent Also reported by •Delawareonline•Deutsche Welle•Just Jared

