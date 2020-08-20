These are the women who introduced Kamala Harris at the DNC

Sen. Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris. 'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that screen tonight and they're going to think anything and everything is possible' Kamala Harris will take...
Joe Biden, the Presidential candidate, has picked India-origin Kamala Harris as his running mate for the elections. Biden announced the news on Tuesday. Harris is a daughter of Indian and American immigrants. Announcing the news, Biden said Harris is one of the country’s finest public servants. Harris is the first Asian-American on a major presidential ticket. Harris herself was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support. She is also the first African American of a major party and only the third woman yet to run for that office, after Democrat Geraldine Ferraro and Republican Sarah Palin. The 55-year-old first time senator from California is the daughter of Indian mother from Chennai, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher who passed away in 2009, and Jamaican father, Donald Harris, who teaches at Stanford University. The parents separated when Harris and her younger sister Maya Harris were still very young.
Special prayers were performed in TN’s Rameswaram for Kamala Harris' win in US Elections 2020. Harris is the democratic vice-president nominee in upcoming elections. Harris was born to an Indian mother & Jamaican father. Earlier, posters of Kamala Harris were seen in southern India. Posters of Harris were seen in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy. The posters which wish her success have been put up in many parts of the town by locals. Kamala Harris’ grandfather PV Gopalan was born in this village said a local and that’s why people are now putting up posters to wish her success. Earlier, Kamala Harris’ niece had also posted pictures on Twitter. Meena Harris said the pictures were sent to her from Tamil Nadu. The picture said ‘PV Gopalan's granddaughter is victorious’. Watch the full video for more.
