Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris Speak of Women's Vote Centennial at Democratic Convention
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
With Kamala Harris accepting her nomination, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and others lauded the advancement of women in the political process, but said there was still much ground to be covered.
