Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris Speak of Women's Vote Centennial at Democratic Convention

Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency



Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, promisingshe and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven byracial and partisan divides. The California senator, the first black runningmate for a major party, told the virtual Democratic National Convention of hermother instilling a vision of "our nation as a beloved community - where allare welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from or who we love".

