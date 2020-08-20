Global  
 

Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris Speak of Women's Vote Centennial at Democratic Convention

NYTimes.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
With Kamala Harris accepting her nomination, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and others lauded the advancement of women in the political process, but said there was still much ground to be covered.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Sen. Kamala Harris Officially Named Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate At DNC

Sen. Kamala Harris Officially Named Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate At DNC 03:14

 It was a historic night for Democrats as they nominated the first woman of color to a national ticket, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Wednesday night, she had to make her case while getting help from a Democratic party powerhouse; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris American politician

Kamala Harris accepts VP nod, making history [Video]

Kamala Harris accepts VP nod, making history

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, in a night that also saw speeches from political powerhouses Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, and former President Barack Obama. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:34Published

AP Analysis: Kamala Harris makes history

 Senator Kamala Harris became the first Black woman to be nominated as vice president on a major-party ticket. The Democrat from California delivered her..
USATODAY.com
Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency [Video]

Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, promisingshe and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven byracial and partisan divides. The California senator, the first black runningmate for a major party, told the virtual Democratic National Convention of hermother instilling a vision of "our nation as a beloved community - where allare welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from or who we love".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published

Kamala Harris speech: What was the verdict on how she did?

 The California senator made history to formally accept the Democratic VP nomination. How did she do?
BBC News

Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Warren United States Democratic Senator from Massachusetts

Sen. Warren endorses Biden's economic plan

 U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday endorsed her former rival Joe Biden's economic plan, urging voters to back the Democratic nominee at the Democratic..
USATODAY.com

Warren at DNC: "our economic system has been rigged to give bailouts to billionaires"

 Elizabeth Warren, one of Joe Biden's fiercest foes in the Democratic primary, delivered a speech for the Democratic National Convention from a childcare center..
CBS News

Democratic Convention Tonight: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama Speak

 Ms. Harris’s prime-time speech will introduce her to the broader American electorate, while Mr. Obama and Elizabeth Warren, two of the best known voices on..
NYTimes.com

DNC Tonight: Kamala Harris and Barack Obama

 Ms. Harris’s prime-time speech will introduce her to the broader American electorate, while Mr. Obama and Elizabeth Warren, two of the best known voices on..
NYTimes.com

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Pelosi at DNC says Democrats' "guiding focus" must be "fighting for the people"

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Mitch McConnell and President Trump are standing in the way of "bills to protect our DREAMers, to advance LGBTQ equality, to..
CBS News

Watch: Donald Trump live

 US President Donald Trump is holding his daily briefing. Later today, the Democratic National Convention will hold its third day. Speakers for today's event..
SBS
U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion [Video]

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a $25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency's new leader, an ally of President Donald Trump. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:10Published

USPS head has no plans to replace sorting machines or reverse other Postal Service changes, Pelosi says

 The Postal Service deferred comment to DeJoy's Tuesday statement, where he said he would stop changes but did not address their reversal.
USATODAY.com

Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady

Hillary Clinton urges voters to prevent Trump from 'stealing way to victory' [Video]

Hillary Clinton urges voters to prevent Trump from 'stealing way to victory'

Hillary Clinton has called on Democrat voters to turn out in “overwhelming”numbers for the November election, to ensure Donald Trump does not “sneak orsteal his way to victory”. Addressing the Democratic National Convention onWednesday from her home in Chappaqua, New York, Ms Clinton said she had spokento a number of Americans who wished they had voted in the last election, orvoted differently.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:58Published
Clinton: This isn't a 'woulda, coulda, shoulda' election [Video]

Clinton: This isn't a 'woulda, coulda, shoulda' election

2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday urged Americans to vote in droves this November and said, "Don't forget, Joe and Kamala can win by three million votes, and still lose, take it from me."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:27Published

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

How to Watch the Democratic National Convention

 Joe Biden will finally take the stage Thursday night, as will several of his former primary opponents.
NYTimes.com

Gabby Giffords' DNC speech offered powerful example of resilience

 "I have not lost my voice," Giffords said. "America needs all of us to speak out even when you have to fight to find the words."
CBS News

Highlights: Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention [Video]

Highlights: Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., became the first Black and South Asian woman to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention. Here are the..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:11Published
Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC [Video]

Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC

Sen. Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris. 'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published
Sen. Kamala Harris Makes History Accepting Vice Presidential Nomination At Virtual DNC [Video]

Sen. Kamala Harris Makes History Accepting Vice Presidential Nomination At Virtual DNC

History was made Wednesday as Sen. Kamala Harris officially became the Democratic vice presidential nominee — the first Black and South Asian woman to accept a major party's vice presidential..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 06:01Published

