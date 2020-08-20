Global  
 

California wildfires in scorching heat threaten thousands of homes

CBS News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Some two dozen major blazes burning in blistering heatwave are also putting new pressure on businesses struggling in the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: 'Extreme' California wildfires force evacuations

'Extreme' California wildfires force evacuations 01:54

 A firefighting helicopter pilot was killed in a crash, and dozens of homes burned in California on Wednesday as hundreds of lightning-sparked blazes forced tens of thousands of people to flee their dwellings. Libby Hogan reports.

Wildfires Raging Across Bay Area Forcing Evacuations, Closing Highways, Destroying Homes [Video]

Wildfires Raging Across Bay Area Forcing Evacuations, Closing Highways, Destroying Homes

Hundreds of wildfires are raging across Northern California forcing evacuations, closing highways and destroying homes. KPIX 5 team coverage has Joe Vazquez in Napa Co., Andrea Nakano in Vacaville and..

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: New Evacuations In Santa Cruz County; Thousands Flee, 10K Acres Burned [Video]

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: New Evacuations In Santa Cruz County; Thousands Flee, 10K Acres Burned

Flames from a series of lightning-caused fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties expanded across the region amid high heat and windy conditions, and additional evacuations were underway Wednesday..

Southern California Air Quality Even Worse With Extreme Heat, Wildfires [Video]

Southern California Air Quality Even Worse With Extreme Heat, Wildfires

Southern Californians will probably want to stay inside Wednesday – not only are temperatures expected to hit triple digits again, the air quality will be unhealthy for all groups in several areas...

