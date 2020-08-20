|
ShowBiz Minute: DNC, Spears, 'Pinocchio'
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Billie Eilish, Kerry Washington and Prince Royce speak during the third night of Democratic National Convention; Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander appears outside courthouse, drawing attention to pop star's conservatorship case; Netflix announces cast for "Pinocchio" animated musical film. (Aug. 20)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
DNC showcases 'power of Democratic Party women'
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:26Published
DNC drive-in watch party held in BostonDozens of Massachusetts's virtual delegates to the Democratic Party nomination convention joined supporters at a makeshift drive-in theater to watch Kamala..
USATODAY.com
Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris Speak of Women's Vote Centennial at Democratic ConventionWith Kamala Harris accepting her nomination, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and others lauded the advancement of women in the political process, but said there..
NYTimes.com
How to Watch the Democratic National ConventionJoe Biden will finally take the stage Thursday night, as will several of his former primary opponents.
NYTimes.com
Britney Spears American singer, dancer, and actress
Britney Spears' conservatorship remains unchanged despite her request to remove dad from control
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Britney Spears' 55-Hour Husband Wants Another Shot, Joins #FreeBritney MovementBritney Spears' ex-husband -- not Kevin Federline, the other one -- is back in her life and seems to be shooting his shot for another chance ... he's joining the..
TMZ.com
Fans chant 'Free Britney' at Spears court hearing in LABritney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander joined her fans Wednesday outside a Los Angeles courthouse, drawing attention to a hearing in the pop star's..
USATODAY.com
Billie Eilish American singer and songwriter
'Silence is not an option': Billie Eilish
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46Published
Billie Eilish, Rihanna feature in Barack Obama's 2020 summer playlistObama's playlist includes artists like Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Common, John Legend, Leon Bridges, the...
WorldNews
Jennifer Hudson, Billie Eilish, John Legend and others will perform at DNCThe slate of performers at the virtual DNC this year also includes Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers and Prince Royce.
USATODAY.com
Kerry Washington American actress
Kerry Washington, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eva Longoria and Tracee Ellis Ross will M.C. the convention.
NYTimes.com
‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:49Published
Kerry Washington encourages Chrissy Teigen to get nose pierced
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Prince Royce American singer-songwriter and record producer
Netflix American technology and media services provider and production company
Netflix's 10 most popular shows this year
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
Attenborough recalls early years as ‘the best time of my life’ in teaser footage
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
With titles like Battletoads and Grounded, Xbox Game Pass is inching closer to becoming like NetflixBattletoads.
You probably know the feeling: you set out to find something new on Netflix, but end up spending more time browsing than actually..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this