Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ShowBiz Minute: DNC, Spears, 'Pinocchio'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Billie Eilish, Kerry Washington and Prince Royce speak during the third night of Democratic National Convention; Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander appears outside courthouse, drawing attention to pop star's conservatorship case; Netflix announces cast for "Pinocchio" animated musical film. (Aug. 20)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

DNC showcases 'power of Democratic Party women' [Video]

DNC showcases 'power of Democratic Party women'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:26Published

DNC drive-in watch party held in Boston

 Dozens of Massachusetts's virtual delegates to the Democratic Party nomination convention joined supporters at a makeshift drive-in theater to watch Kamala..
USATODAY.com

Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris Speak of Women's Vote Centennial at Democratic Convention

 With Kamala Harris accepting her nomination, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and others lauded the advancement of women in the political process, but said there..
NYTimes.com

How to Watch the Democratic National Convention

 Joe Biden will finally take the stage Thursday night, as will several of his former primary opponents.
NYTimes.com

Britney Spears Britney Spears American singer, dancer, and actress

Britney Spears' conservatorship remains unchanged despite her request to remove dad from control [Video]

Britney Spears' conservatorship remains unchanged despite her request to remove dad from control

Britney Spears' dad Jamie remains the sole conservator of her estate, despite the singer's request for him to step down.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Britney Spears' 55-Hour Husband Wants Another Shot, Joins #FreeBritney Movement

 Britney Spears' ex-husband -- not Kevin Federline, the other one -- is back in her life and seems to be shooting his shot for another chance ... he's joining the..
TMZ.com

Fans chant 'Free Britney' at Spears court hearing in LA

 Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander joined her fans Wednesday outside a Los Angeles courthouse, drawing attention to a hearing in the pop star's..
USATODAY.com

Billie Eilish Billie Eilish American singer and songwriter

'Silence is not an option': Billie Eilish [Video]

'Silence is not an option': Billie Eilish

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish debuted a new song at the Democratic National Convention, but not before urging viewers to vote.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published

Billie Eilish, Rihanna feature in Barack Obama's 2020 summer playlist

 Obama's playlist includes artists like Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Common, John Legend, Leon Bridges, the...
WorldNews

Jennifer Hudson, Billie Eilish, John Legend and others will perform at DNC

 The slate of performers at the virtual DNC this year also includes Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers and Prince Royce.
USATODAY.com

Kerry Washington Kerry Washington American actress

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms [Video]

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published
Kerry Washington encourages Chrissy Teigen to get nose pierced [Video]

Kerry Washington encourages Chrissy Teigen to get nose pierced

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has fought the urge to get her nose pierced on Sunday even after receiving words of encouragement from actress Kerry Washington.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Prince Royce Prince Royce American singer-songwriter and record producer


Netflix Netflix American technology and media services provider and production company

Netflix's 10 most popular shows this year [Video]

Netflix's 10 most popular shows this year

According to 'Forbes,' these are Netflix's most popular shows of 2020.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published
Attenborough recalls early years as ‘the best time of my life’ in teaser footage [Video]

Attenborough recalls early years as ‘the best time of my life’ in teaser footage

Sir David Attenborough recalls the early days of his career as “the best timeof my life” in the first footage from his forthcoming Netflix film. Theminute-long video features archive footage of the 94-year-old broadcastertraversing the globe as a young man. The documentary film, titled A Life OnOur Planet, is being released alongside a book detailing Sir David’s careerand the decline of the planet’s environment and biodiversity he has observedfirst-hand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

With titles like Battletoads and Grounded, Xbox Game Pass is inching closer to becoming like Netflix

 Battletoads.

You probably know the feeling: you set out to find something new on Netflix, but end up spending more time browsing than actually..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Cast for Netflix adaptation of Pinocchio announced

 The cast for Netflix’s new Pinocchio film has been chosen.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Indian ExpressBusiness Insider

Lucifer: Netflix fantasy procedural series to address police brutality and Black Lives Matter

 Netflix series imagines world where Lucifer works for the Los Angeles police
Independent

'Tiger King' Zoo Is Officially Closed According to Reports

 The zoological park featured in Netflix‘s wildly popular Tiger King documentary has been officially closed, Variety is reporting. Fans will be disappointed to...
Just Jared


Tweets about this