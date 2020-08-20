ShowBiz Minute: DNC, Spears, 'Pinocchio'

Attenborough recalls early years as ‘the best time of my life’ in teaser footage



Sir David Attenborough recalls the early days of his career as “the best timeof my life” in the first footage from his forthcoming Netflix film. Theminute-long video features archive footage of the 94-year-old broadcastertraversing the globe as a young man. The documentary film, titled A Life OnOur Planet, is being released alongside a book detailing Sir David’s careerand the decline of the planet’s environment and biodiversity he has observedfirst-hand.

