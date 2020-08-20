|
Videos on social media shows massive party on Penn State campus
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Most attendees were apparently incoming freshmen and there's already a petition online to send students who were there home.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pennsylvania State University Public university with multiple campuses in Pennsylvania, United States
12/02: N.Y. commuter train was speeding before crash; NFL prospect eyes Ph.D. in mathematicsInvestigators have determined that a Metro-North train was traveling 82 miles per hour -- 52 mph over the speed limit -- before it jumped the track and crashed,..
CBS News
NFL prospect eyes Ph.D. in mathematicsPenn State's John Urschel graduated with a degree in mathematics and a perfect 4.0 GPA in just three years -- no small feat for any college student. He's also a..
CBS News
Puerto Rico's low census response could have disastrous effects on its economy and recovery fundingPuerto Rico struggles to get citizens to respond to the 2020 census questionnaire, putting government funding at risk for the island. President Trump's decision..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this