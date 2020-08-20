Global  
 

Videos on social media shows massive party on Penn State campus

CBS News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Most attendees were apparently incoming freshmen and there's already a petition online to send students who were there home.
 Most of the online posts are blaming incoming freshmen for the gathering.

