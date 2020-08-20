Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Freaks Out on Twitter During Obama’s DNC Speech

The Wrap Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump Freaks Out on Twitter During Obama’s DNC SpeechBarack Obama got rave reviews from supporters for the rousing speech he gave Wednesday night at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. But of course, not everyone fell in love with it. Donald Trump, for example.

Trump responded to Obama’s speech as it happened, tweeting several times, angrily and in in all caps, about Obama — who took many, many shots at Trump during the speech. Trump, seemingly not happy about those insults coming his way, whined about it on Twitter as he usually does.

First came this one.



HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020



Trump and his surrogates love to trot this one out. But Obama didn’t spy on anyone, and the FBI didn’t wiretap Trump, despite his claims to the contrary.

*Also Read:* Elizabeth Warren Calls COVID-19 Pandemic 'Trump's Biggest Test. He Failed Miserably.'

Then Trump brought out this one.



WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020



This represents a lack of understanding of how politics work in the United States — former presidents just do not endorse anyone in their own party’s presidential primary, because such an endorsement would hold too much sway.



pic.twitter.com/Ox9U3455w7

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020



In this clip, Trump says over and over that Obama did a bad job as president, but doesn’t say what he was bad at.



BUT DIDN’T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST??? DIDN’T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT???

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020



This one, which was directed at Kamala Harris, refers to a moment during one of the primary debates in which Harris specifically said that she did not think Joe Biden was a racist, but which conservatives have been regularly claiming is a clip of Harris calling Biden racist.

*Also Read:* Billie Eilish: 'Donald Trump Is Destroying Our Country and Everything We Care About' (Video)

In any case, the third night of the Democratic National Convention was a robust one. In addition to those speeches by Harris and Obama, we also got heartfelt comments from Gabrielle Giffords, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Thursday night will bring the DNC to the close after four days, with Joe Biden delivering his speech formally accepting the Democratic nomination for president. It’s scheduled for the same window of time as each of the other nights, from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET, though it’ll probably go over time. You’ll be able to watch it in all the same places, like YouTube and pretty much all social media services, as well as TV news channels.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump: Barack Obama a 'terrible' president

Trump: Barack Obama a 'terrible' president 01:01

 US President Donald Trump has labelled former leader Barack Obama's presidency"ineffective" and "weak". The president was responding to a leaked excerptfrom Mr Obama's DNC speech, in which he is expected to say Mr Trump "won'tgrow into the job because he can't." Mr Trump said: "When I look at what...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Obama at DNC: ‘Trump hasn’t grown into the job’ [Video]

Obama at DNC: ‘Trump hasn’t grown into the job’

Obama has prodded Trump for his handling of a number of situations. But his speech Wednesday went down as the sharpest reproach Obama has delivered on Trump. Story: https://bit.ly/31aeLqN

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:54Published
Obama Tears Into Trump [Video]

Obama Tears Into Trump

President Barack Obama speech at the DNC was a devastating takedown of his successor.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:36Published
Barack Obama hits out at Trump's 'reality show' presidency [Video]

Barack Obama hits out at Trump's 'reality show' presidency

In a speech at the Democratic National Convention, former US president BarackObama has said that Donald Trump has shown "no interest in putting in thework" during his term in the White House. Obama..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Journalists Dunk on Trump for Attacking Michelle Obama’s Lowball Coronavirus Death Toll: Not the ‘Own’ Trump Thinks it is

 Journalists like CNN's Jake Tapper and NBC's Peter Alexander dunked on President Donald Trump for attacking Michelle Obama's DNC speech, but inadvertently...
Mediaite Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Barack Obama in DNC speech: Donald Trump diminished US 'Proud Reputation' around world

 Former US President *Barack Obama* in early excerpts released from his speech for the Democratic National Convention later on Wednesday (local time) said...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comTMZ.com

‘Donald Trump Hasn’t Grown Into the Job Because He Can’t’: Obama Takes Direct Aim in Devastating Rebuke at DNC

 Former President Barack Obama let loose on President Donald Trump, and went to bat for his former Vice President — Joe Biden — during his DNC speech on...
Mediaite Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Tweets about this