Billie Eilish: ‘Donald Trump Is Destroying Our Country and Everything We Care About’ (Video) Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

In brief remarks before a solo performance of her song “My Future” at Wednesday night’s Democratic National Convention, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish said President Trump was “destroying our country” and urged listeners to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.



“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality, and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who’s building a team that’s sharing our values,” the Grammy award-winning artist said.



“Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives — and the world — depend on it, because they do,” Eilish continued. “The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves.”



*Also Read:* Barack Obama Urges Voters: 'Do Not Let Them Take Away Your Democracy'



Following her remarks, the scene then faded to the pre-recorded performance. Watch Eilish’s full remarks, as well as her performance of “My Future,” at the very top of the screen, or if you can’t view that video, watch them in the embedded tweet below:







WATCH: Billie Eilish speaks at DNC before performing "My Future," telling viewers to register and vote for Joe Biden.



"You don't need me to tell you things are a mess…We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do" https://t.co/awW9qLbEkI pic.twitter.com/OOQKykT92Y



— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 20, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Gabrielle Giffords Calls for Gun Control at DNC: 'We Can Let the Shooting Continue, or We Can Act.' (Video)



'No Time to Die': Listen to Billie Eilish's Theme Song for 25th James Bond Movie Here (Audio) In brief remarks before a solo performance of her song “My Future” at Wednesday night’s Democratic National Convention, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish said President Trump was “destroying our country” and urged listeners to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality, and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who’s building a team that’s sharing our values,” the Grammy award-winning artist said.“Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives — and the world — depend on it, because they do,” Eilish continued. “The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves.”*Also Read:* Barack Obama Urges Voters: 'Do Not Let Them Take Away Your Democracy'Following her remarks, the scene then faded to the pre-recorded performance. Watch Eilish’s full remarks, as well as her performance of “My Future,” at the very top of the screen, or if you can’t view that video, watch them in the embedded tweet below:WATCH: Billie Eilish speaks at DNC before performing "My Future," telling viewers to register and vote for Joe Biden."You don't need me to tell you things are a mess…We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do" https://t.co/awW9qLbEkI pic.twitter.com/OOQKykT92Y— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 20, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Gabrielle Giffords Calls for Gun Control at DNC: 'We Can Let the Shooting Continue, or We Can Act.' (Video)'No Time to Die': Listen to Billie Eilish's Theme Song for 25th James Bond Movie Here (Audio) 👓 View full article

