Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Billie Eilish: ‘Donald Trump Is Destroying Our Country and Everything We Care About’ (Video)

The Wrap Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Billie Eilish: ‘Donald Trump Is Destroying Our Country and Everything We Care About’ (Video)In brief remarks before a solo performance of her song “My Future” at Wednesday night’s Democratic National Convention, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish said President Trump was “destroying our country” and urged listeners to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality, and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who’s building a team that’s sharing our values,” the Grammy award-winning artist said.

“Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives — and the world — depend on it, because they do,” Eilish continued. “The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves.”

*Also Read:* Barack Obama Urges Voters: 'Do Not Let Them Take Away Your Democracy'

Following her remarks, the scene then faded to the pre-recorded performance. Watch Eilish’s full remarks, as well as her performance of “My Future,” at the very top of the screen, or if you can’t view that video, watch them in the embedded tweet below:



WATCH: Billie Eilish speaks at DNC before performing "My Future," telling viewers to register and vote for Joe Biden.

"You don't need me to tell you things are a mess…We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do" https://t.co/awW9qLbEkI pic.twitter.com/OOQKykT92Y

— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 20, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Gabrielle Giffords Calls for Gun Control at DNC: 'We Can Let the Shooting Continue, or We Can Act.' (Video)

'No Time to Die': Listen to Billie Eilish's Theme Song for 25th James Bond Movie Here (Audio)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Billie Eilish gives powerful anti-Trump speech and urges fellow Americans to vote for Joe Biden

Billie Eilish gives powerful anti-Trump speech and urges fellow Americans to vote for Joe Biden 00:58

 Billie Eilish gave a powerful anti-Trump speech during her appearance at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish: Trump is 'destroying' the US [Video]

Billie Eilish: Trump is 'destroying' the US

Singer Billie Eilish has weighed in on the 2020 presidential election, saying Donald Trump is destroying the country.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:54Published
'Silence is not an option': Billie Eilish [Video]

'Silence is not an option': Billie Eilish

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish debuted a new song at the Democratic National Convention, but not before urging viewers to vote.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published
'Not up for the job': Kamala Harris slams Trump in first speech as VP nominee [Video]

'Not up for the job': Kamala Harris slams Trump in first speech as VP nominee

Democratic Party's Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump. Harris targeted Trump over his handling of the Covid crisis and said that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish slams Trump at DNC: He 'is destroying our country and everything we care about'

 Billie Eilish ripped Donald Trump during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this