Fox News’ Sandra Smith Repeatedly Corrects Kellyanne Conway on Biden Coronavirus Plan, AOC Speech (Video)

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



Fox News’ Sandra Smith repeatedly corrected presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway during an interview Wednesday as Conway reacted to the second night of the Democratic National Convention.



“I thought the most remarkable part of the evening — apart from Joe Biden, who seems like a very nice person — I thought the most remarkable part of the evening was AOC making her one minute count by endorsing — actually nominating — Bernie Sanders for president,” Conway said, referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s brief address during the virtual convention, where she nominated Sen. Sanders as Biden eventually secured the party’s nomination.



“AOC, Bernie, Elizabeth Warren — they’ve got a lot of power over the platform and they will have a ton of power over a Biden presidency,” concluded President Donald Trump’s one-time campaign manager.



*Also Read:* NBC News Deletes Tweet About Ocasio-Cortez She Calls 'Misleading'



Smith responded, “To be clear, that’s been reported as a lack of endorsement on her part for Joe Biden. She has asked for clarification from other news outlets this morning — not us — saying that that wasn’t the case. She didn’t mention Joe Biden’s name last night, but she does support Joe Biden. She put that out there this morning.”



While it is true Ocasio-Cortez nominated Sanders and not newly-minted nominee Joe Biden, that was her role in the proceedings for the evening. As she explained on Twitter after her video rolled, “Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold.” Ocasio-Cortez said she was asked to second Sanders’ nomination for the roll call, but that “I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden – let’s go win in November.” The congresswoman has previously endorsed Biden.



Wednesday morning, NBC News deleted a tweet about Ocasio-Cortez’s DNC appearance that she called “misleading.” The original tweet from NBC News was posted shortly before 10 p.m. ET Tuesday and read, “In one of the shortest speeches of the DNC, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez did not endorse Joe Biden: ‘I hereby second the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for the president of the United States of America.'”



During another exchange, Conway said she didn’t hear any Democrats talk about a plan to combat the



“Oh yeah?” asked Conway. “Where is it?”



“It’s on his campaign website,” replied the anchor.



“Yeah, sure,” said Conway.



Here is the plan from Biden’s campaign website.







You can see the exasperation on Fox News anchor Sandra Smith's face after she's sat through Kellyanne's lies long enough.



Smith: "He's got a plan. Joe Biden's got a plan."



Kellyanne: "Oh yeah, where is it?"



Smith: "It's on his campaign website."



Kellyanne: "Yeah, sure." pic.twitter.com/9yFnf4TwQG



— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 19, 2020







