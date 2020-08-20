Global  
 

Michigan reportedly set to announce $600 million Flint water crisis settlement

CBS News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
After over a year and a half of negotiations, the state of Michigan will reportedly announce a $600 million settlement with residents of the city of Flint later this week. The settlement will cover citizens of Flint who were adversely affected by the lead-tainted water that began flowing into their homes in 2014. Adriana Diaz reports.
 Multiple sources tell 7 Action News that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are expected to announce on Friday a $600 million settlement in the Flint Water Crisis.

