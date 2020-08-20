|
Michigan reportedly set to announce $600 million Flint water crisis settlement
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
After over a year and a half of negotiations, the state of Michigan will reportedly announce a $600 million settlement with residents of the city of Flint later this week. The settlement will cover citizens of Flint who were adversely affected by the lead-tainted water that began flowing into their homes in 2014. Adriana Diaz reports.
Michigan State in the northern United States
Flint water crisis: Michigan 'agrees to pay $600m'The crisis left at least 12 dead and exposed tens of thousands of children to lead poisoning.
BBC News
Michigan reaches $600 million deal in Flint water crisisMichigan has reached a US$600 million agreement to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state..
New Zealand Herald
Michigan to Pay $600 Million to Victims of Flint Water CrisisResidents were left ill and relying on bottled water. Health officials said the effects on children were most concerning.
NYTimes.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer's Hot Mic Moment is Best Shark Week Promo EverMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's love of Shark Week could not be contained -- even as she was about to speak to the DNC -- and now she's got a new..
TMZ.com
Flint, Michigan City in Michigan, United States
$600 million settlement may be near for Flint water crisis victimsThe agreement would follow more than a year-and-a-half of negotiations, but many residents say they still don't trust the water in Flint.
CBS News
Settlement in Flint drinking water cases could top $500MA settlement of claims against the state related to the Flint drinking water crisis could be announced this week, sources say.
USATODAY.com
Adriana Diaz (journalist) American model and journalist
Families organize learning pods for their kids' schooling mid-pandemicEducating kids mid-pandemic is a giant task and some families are turning to learning pods. But what about families who can't afford them? Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News
Russian hockey fans still furious at ref after loss to U.SSome Russian hockey fans are still seething about an American referee's controversial call that helped the U.S. defeat Russia in a tournament match-up last..
CBS News
Service industry workers still hurting as sports return amid pandemicProfessional sports are coming back during the coronavirus pandemic, but without fans, service industry workers are still hurting. Stadium beer and food vendors..
CBS News
Second winter storm blankets East CoastAnother blast of wintry weather made it a messy day for millions of Americans. Tuesday's storm along the East Coast comes right on the heels of Sunday's, which..
CBS News
