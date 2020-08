You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump To Grant Full Pardon To Susan B. Anthony



On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced he would grant a full, posthumous pardon to Susan B. Anthony. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago President Trump To Pardon Susan B. Anthony



Anthony, a leader in the women's suffrage movement, was convicted in a widely publicized trial. It comes as the nation marks 100 years since the 19th amendment was ratified, allowing for women to.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:24 Published 2 days ago Trump to pardon women's rights activist Susan B Anthony



Anthony, who died before the 19th amendment was ratified, was convicted of voting illegally in 1872. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 00:54 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources ‘Objection!’: Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon of the Suffragist The Susan B. Anthony Museum and House took to Twitter on Tuesday to speak for the women's rights activist and declined President Donald Trump's pardon on her...

Mediaite 23 hours ago





Tweets about this