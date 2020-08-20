Global  
 

SCU Lightning Complex rages next to homes in California

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Officials say that a fire burning across five California counties had reached 102,000 acres and was just five percent contained by Wed. August 19.
 
News video: ‘What happens now?’: California families displaced by fires anxiously wait until they can return home

‘What happens now?’: California families displaced by fires anxiously wait until they can return home 02:10

 Many families have been forced out of their homes as the LNU Lightning Complex fires continue to ravage Northern California.

Nearly 1 million acres are burning due to wildfires across California, official says

 (CNN)Wildfires in California have burned through nearly 1 million acres -- and there's no end in sight as thousands of firefighters struggle to contain the..
WorldNews

California wildfires: Trump declares major disaster

 One fire tearing through the state is the third largest California has ever seen.
BBC News

Wildfires continue to ravage the West as resources grow thin

 Wildfires continue to devastate parts of the West, particularly California, where resources to battle the blazes are growing thin. More than 140,000 people are..
CBS News

Massive Wildfires Transform California Wine Country into a Hellscape [Video]

Massive Wildfires Transform California Wine Country into a Hellscape

As a heat wave rolls through the westren United States, California and Colorado have been battling intense wildfires this week.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:45Published
SCU Lightning Complex fire causes terrible air quality in California [Video]

SCU Lightning Complex fire causes terrible air quality in California

Multiple fires are burning in Contra Costa County, Alameda County, Santa Clara County, Stanislaus County, and San Joaquin County, California on Wednesday (August 19), causing terrible air quality.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Family flees blaze near their home as California wildfire rages [Video]

Family flees blaze near their home as California wildfire rages

A wildfire north of Los Angeles led to hundreds of evacuations after growing rapidly on Wednesday (August 12). Kate Savage, the filmer, told Newsflare: "Yes we were evacuated at 5:30 last night...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published

Historic Mangatainoka grandstand badly damaged in fire

Historic Mangatainoka grandstand badly damaged in fire Police and fire investigators were at the scene of a fire which badly damaged the historic wooden Mangatainoka grandstand near the old Tui Brewery in Northern...
New Zealand Herald

California Fires Spread, Scorching Over 600 Square Miles

 Watch VideoCalifornia continues to be ablaze in another extreme fire season. Scores of active wildfires, many caused by lightning strikes, had burned over...
Newsy Also reported by •BBC News

Firefighters working to contain home blaze in West Auckland

 Firefighters are working to contain a house fire in West Auckland.Four fire trucks and two tankers were working to contain the blaze at a Trig Rd residence, Fire...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The Age

