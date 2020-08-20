Global  
 

California Fires Live Updates: Thousands of Homes in Danger as Blazes Spread

NYTimes.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
The entire city of Healdsburg was told overnight to prepare to flee, while another blaze prompted evacuation orders on the edge of San Jose.
