California Fires Live Updates: Thousands of Homes in Danger as Blazes Spread



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Healdsburg, California City in California, United States Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits near Clearlake, Calif. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning at 4:45 a.m. Pacific time 11 miles from Clearlake, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The..

WorldNews 1 week ago

San Jose, California City in California, United States Woman Coughs In Baby's Face After Berating Mom About Social Distancing



San Jose police are searching for a woman accused of deliberately coughing in a baby's face at a Yogurtland store. According to Newser, the white woman in her 60's committed the act after arguing with the 1-year-old's mother about social distancing. Police say the woman removed her face mask, got close to the baby's face, and coughed two or three times before leaving the store on June 12th. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970 You Might Like

Tweets about this