Twitter Keeps Laura Loomer Off Platform Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Winning a Florida primary isn't enough of a reason for Twitter to reinstate Laura Loomer's account, Politico reports. Loomer, who won the Republican primary on Tuesday to represent Florida's 21st Congressional District, is still banned from the social media platform. "The... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this