Sen. Sasse: QAnon Conspiracy Theory Is 'Nuts'

Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., blasted the QAnon conspiracy theory as "nuts."According to The Washington Post, Sasse's comments came a day after President Donald Trump gave a major boost to the theory. The theory is centered on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret...
“I expect they will engage in dirty tactics and this is going to be a knockdown drag-out, and we’re ready.” Sen. Kamala Harris responded to the racist birther conspiracy theory that she is ineligible to be vice president.
President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism. CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate, California..
Asked if he agrees with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's support of the unfounded Qanon conspiracy theory, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "I did congratulate her" following her..