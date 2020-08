Happy Photography Day! Man in India makes entire photography-themed HOUSE



A man who loved photography also had a dream to live in a house that resembled a camera. And in this footage from August 16, Ravi Hongal turned that dream into a grand reality, it was just a matter of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:17 Published 20 hours ago

Photographer does free photoshoots for brides-to-be amid COVID-19



COVID-19 has forced many couples to cancel or postpone their weddings, which has also meant canceling their wedding photoshoots. "I was hearing an outcry from brides. Their weddings were getting.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:37 Published 2 days ago