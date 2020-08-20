Highlights from Joe Biden's almost 50 years at Democratic conventions Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Joe Biden has traveled to all but one Democratic National Convention over the past 48 years, playing a supporting role for the party's nominee. This year the convention is coming home to him – he'll be in Wilmington, Delaware, Thursday evening to accept the nomination for president. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo Erickson joins CBSN from Wilmington with some of the highlights of Biden's long DNC history. 👓 View full article

