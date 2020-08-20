Highlights from Joe Biden's almost 50 years at Democratic conventions
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Joe Biden has traveled to all but one Democratic National Convention over the past 48 years, playing a supporting role for the party's nominee. This year the convention is coming home to him – he'll be in Wilmington, Delaware, Thursday evening to accept the nomination for president. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo Erickson joins CBSN from Wilmington with some of the highlights of Biden's long DNC history.