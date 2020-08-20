Global  
 

Joe Biden to give acceptance speech at DNC tonight

CBS News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden takes center stage tonight at the Democratic National Convention as he accepts the nomination for president. His running mate, Kamala Harris, and former President Obama spoke last night. CBS News political director Caitlin Conant and CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns join CBSN with highlights.
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Kamala Harris Makes History, Delivers Acceptance Speech At DNC

Kamala Harris Makes History, Delivers Acceptance Speech At DNC 02:42

 Alexandria Hoff reports.

Top Republican National Security Officials Say They Will Vote for Biden

 In a letter released hours before Joe Biden is set to deliver his nomination acceptance speech, over 70 senior officials called President Trump “unfit to..
NYTimes.com

Highlights from Joe Biden's almost 50 years at Democratic conventions

 Joe Biden has traveled to all but one Democratic National Convention over the past 48 years, playing a supporting role for the party's nominee. This year the..
CBS News

A look at who's who in Joe Biden's close-knit family tree

 Joe Biden has long touted his close-knit family connections. Here's a look at who's who in the Biden family.
USATODAY.com

At DNC, Democrats cite dangers of another Trump term

 Democrats urged voters to reject another four years of the Trump presidency Wednesday night at the DNC. CBS News political contributor Antjuan Seawright and CBS..
CBS News

Understanding Kamala Harris' multiracial identity

 Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris gave her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, highlighting her upbringing as a multiracial child and..
CBS News

The Phantom-Limb Democratic Convention

 Milwaukee is the titular site of the Democratic National Convention, defined less by what is happening inside the Wisconsin Center than what is not.
NYTimes.com

Trump, GOP attack Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton after night 3 of DNC

 Republicans and Trump went after Sen. Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Voters weigh in on Kamala Harris nomination speech

 Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris embraced her historic role as the first Black woman on a national political ticket, but voters have different..
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris nomination caps historic week for women with big dreams: Donna Brazile

 When Harris accepted her VP nomination, to me she was in a room crowded with all who came before, from her mother to Thurgood Marshall and Rosa Parks.
USATODAY.com

Senator Kamala Harris becomes Democrats' 2020 vice presidential candidate

 Senator Kamala Harris remembered her mother's sacrifices before becoming the first woman of color to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president. The..
CBS News
Obama at DNC: ‘Trump hasn’t grown into the job’ [Video]

Obama at DNC: ‘Trump hasn’t grown into the job’

Obama has prodded Trump for his handling of a number of situations. But his speech Wednesday went down as the sharpest reproach Obama has delivered on Trump. Story: https://bit.ly/31aeLqN

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:54Published

All Eyes On Joe Biden On Final Night Of 2020 DNC [Video]

All Eyes On Joe Biden On Final Night Of 2020 DNC

Other speakers tonight will include Senators Corey Booker and Tammy Duckworth along with former presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang, Skyler Henry reports (2:02). WCCO 4 News At Noon..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:02Published
AOC Nominates Bernie Sanders Instead of Joe Biden in DNC Speech [Video]

AOC Nominates Bernie Sanders Instead of Joe Biden in DNC Speech

The Democratic NY Representative spoke for about a minute and a half during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Alex Lasry talks about a downsized DNC and what lies ahead [Video]

Alex Lasry talks about a downsized DNC and what lies ahead

Alex Lasry talks about a downsized DNC and what lies ahead for other convention bids.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:03Published

Ari Fleischer: AOC and Bernie Sanders 'driving the train' on Dem policies at DNC

 Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his pick for vice president, Kamala Harris, have mostly been silent on policy while the socialists in the party speak up, Fox...
FOXNews.com

Kamala Harris Speaks Out After Being Picked as Joe Biden's Vice President

 Kamala Harris is speaking out. The California Senator, who was one of the front runners for Joe Biden‘s choice for Vice President in the upcoming Presidential...
Just Jared Also reported by •FactCheck.orgNew Zealand HeraldThe WrapMid-DayCNACBS NewsDeutsche WelleIndiaTimes

Reese Witherspoon reveals childhood dream of becoming first female president after Kamala Harris is named Biden's VP pick

 Reese Witherspoon reacted to Joe Biden's naming of Kamala Harris as his running mate in the 2020 presidential election with a story about her own political...
FOXNews.com


