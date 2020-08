You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Update from police on officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas



Update from police on officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:54 Published 2 days ago Report On Joshua Pawlik Shooting Criticizes Oakland Mayor Schaaf, Former OPD Chief Kirkpatrick



A newly released report from a federal independent monitor criticizes Mayor Libby Schaaf and former Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick over the fatal police shooting of Joshua Pawlik in 2018. (8/18/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:25 Published 2 days ago Push for evidence ending in Yust murder trial



A push for the full disclosure of evidence in the Kylr Yust murder trial may be ending. Yust is accused of murdering Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky in separate incidents years apart. One issue is.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:43 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this