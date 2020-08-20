Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senator Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

CBS News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
The 62-year-old medical doctor is quarantining for 14 days, in accordance with CDC guidance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bill Cassidy Bill Cassidy American physician and politician


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Five Notre Dame football players test positive for COVID-19; practice halted for second consecutive day

 Notre Dame shut down football practice on Thursday after five players tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Six other players are in quarantine.
USATODAY.com

Doctor on health risks of California wildfires and COVID-19 in kids

 Raging wildfires and the rise in COVID-19 cases are heightening health concerns for Californians. Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider joins CBSN to discuss the risks, plus..
CBS News

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

Why aren't people following CDC guidelines? | The Rebound Tampa Bay [Video]

Why aren't people following CDC guidelines? | The Rebound Tampa Bay

Why aren't people following CDC guidelines? | The Rebound Tampa Bay

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:19Published

Salmonella outbreak linked to onions grows with 47 states reporting cases, more foods recalled

 More states, 47, have reported cases of salmonella linked to onions, the Centers for Disease Control reported. The FDA continues its investigation.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this