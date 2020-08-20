Joe Biden To Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination On 4th Night Of DNC

Kamala Harris: memorable moments from Joe Biden's VP pick – video Kamala Harris, 55, has become the first black woman on a major presidential ticket in US history after democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden named her as his VP pick. From her punishing..

All Eyes On Joe Biden On Final Night Of 2020 DNC Other speakers tonight will include Senators Corey Booker and Tammy Duckworth along with former presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang, Skyler Henry reports (2:02). WCCO 4 News At Noon..

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis speaks with WISN 12 News Actress and Joe Biden supporter Jamie Lee Curtis spoke to WISN 12's Matt Smith Wednesday on her role in the campaign and how important she feels this election is.

WATCH: Joe Biden Accepts the Democratic Nomination for President to Ovation and Kool & the Gang Music Former Vice President Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, to an unprecedented virtual ovation and the strains of Kool & the...

Mediaite 2 days ago





What to watch for on Thursday, the final night of the DNC: Biden's big moment After a star-studded night three, the final night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Thursday will feature party nominee Joe Biden's acceptance speech...

FOXNews.com 7 hours ago



