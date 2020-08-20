Joe Biden To Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination On 4th Night Of DNC
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Joe Biden will take center stage Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention, accepting the party's nomination for president decades after his first presidential run.
Other speakers tonight will include Senators Corey Booker and Tammy Duckworth along with former presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang, Skyler Henry reports (2:02). WCCO 4 News At Noon..
