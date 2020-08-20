Global  
 

Joe Biden To Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination On 4th Night Of DNC

NPR Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden will take center stage Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention, accepting the party's nomination for president decades after his first presidential run.
 Matt Petrillo reports.

