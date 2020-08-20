NJ Supreme Court Strips Subpoena Power From State’s Only Civilian Oversight Of Police
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Newark Mayor Ras Baraka joined the People’s Organization for Progress on the steps in front of Newark City Hall on Thursday to protest the N.J. supreme courts ruling on the civilian complaint review board that stripped it of its subpoena powers
The decision caps a years-long fight between Newark and its police union that began in 2016. [ more › ]
The Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey reacted over the Supreme Court verdict over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Bihar DGP said, "I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice...
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut avoided commenting over the Supreme Court verdict over in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our..
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on being asked if Mumbai Police will hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe to CBI or there will be a parallel investigation, said that the state..