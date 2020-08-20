Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NJ Supreme Court Strips Subpoena Power From State’s Only Civilian Oversight Of Police

Gothamist Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
NJ Supreme Court Strips Subpoena Power From State’s Only Civilian Oversight Of PoliceNewark Mayor Ras Baraka joined the People’s Organization for Progress on the steps in front of Newark City Hall on Thursday to protest the N.J. supreme courts ruling on the civilian complaint review board that stripped it of its subpoena powers

The decision caps a years-long fight between Newark and its police union that began in 2016. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Very happy': Bihar DGP after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case

'Very happy': Bihar DGP after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case 02:58

 The Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey reacted over the Supreme Court verdict over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Bihar DGP said, "I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case [Video]

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Mumbai police has been asked to hand over all evidence collected so far to the CBI. The apex..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
Not fit for me to comment on SC's verdict: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Not fit for me to comment on SC's verdict: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut avoided commenting over the Supreme Court verdict over in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:33Published
Will abide by SC: Anil Deshmukh on parallel investigation in SSR death case [Video]

Will abide by SC: Anil Deshmukh on parallel investigation in SSR death case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on being asked if Mumbai Police will hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe to CBI or there will be a parallel investigation, said that the state..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this