Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny hospitalized after suspected poisoning

CBS News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is on life-support after falling ill from drinking a cup of tea his allies suspect was poisoned. Chris Livesay reports.
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Vocal Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Unconscious & on Ventilator After Suspected Poisoning: Report

Vocal Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Unconscious & on Ventilator After Suspected Poisoning: Report 00:59

 Russian activist Alexei Navalny has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be poisoning by a toxin.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian anti-corruption activist

Disturbing video emerges of Putin's poisoned rival Alexei Navalny

 Footage circulating on social media purportedly shows medical workers on a plane attending to Alexei Navalny as he screams in pain after an alleged poisoning..
New Zealand Herald

Is Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on the Kremlin's poison kill list?

 Words by ITV News Editor Emma Burrows Polonium-210, Novichok, nerve-blocking agents. The poisons supposedly used by the Kremlin to get rid of its opponents are..
WorldNews

France offers to help Russian opposition leader following alleged poisoning

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one of Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, lay in a coma at a Siberian hospital on Thursday, the victim of what his..
New Zealand Herald
Russian opposition leader 'fighting for life' after alleged poisoning [Video]

Russian opposition leader 'fighting for life' after alleged poisoning

There's speculation that a prominent Russian opposition politician - Alexei Navalny - has been poisoned, according to his spokeswoman.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 11:05Published

Moscow Kremlin Moscow Kremlin fortified complex in Moscow, Russia

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in grave but stable condition after suspected poisoning

 President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic in Russia is fighting for his life after a suspected poisoning. A spokeswoman for Alexei Navalny says he's in a..
CBS News
Kremlin foes who suffer mysterious fates [Video]

Kremlin foes who suffer mysterious fates

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after an apparent poisoning. Megan Revell details previous incidents in which opponents of the Kremlin have been victims of poisoning or suspected poisoning.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:55Published
Russian politician Navalny poisoned: spokeswoman [Video]

Russian politician Navalny poisoned: spokeswoman

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in serious condition at a Siberian hospital according to his spokeswoman, who suspects he was deliberately poisoned. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:07Published

Russia: Putin critic poisoned? Alexei Navalny critical, in hospital | Oneindia News [Video]

Russia: Putin critic poisoned? Alexei Navalny critical, in hospital | Oneindia News

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was admitted in a critical condition to a hospital after suspected poisoning according to his spokesperson. 44-year-old Navalny is unconscious, in intensive..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
Russian opposition leader Navalny poisoned: Spokeswoman [Video]

Russian opposition leader Navalny poisoned: Spokeswoman

Putin critic was flying from Siberia to Moscow when his plane made an emergency landing after he fell ill.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 09:20Published

Alexei Navalny 'poisoning': Video purportedly captures Putin critic screaming out in pain on flight

 A video circulating on social media Thursday purportedly shows medical workers attending to Alexei Navalny on a plane as he screams in pain after what his allies...
FOXNews.com


