Sneak peek: The Golden State Killer

CBS News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Survivors confront the man known as The Golden State Killer, after his 40 year reign of terror. "48 Hours" and correspondent Tracy Smith have the latest in the case Saturday, August 22 at 9/8c on CBS.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: GOLDEN STATE KILLER: Karen Veilleux reads emotional victim's statement at Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo sentencing

GOLDEN STATE KILLER: Karen Veilleux reads emotional victim's statement at Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo sentencing 03:16

 Karen Veilleux confronted convicted Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo in a Sacramento courtroom Tuesday, speaking for her ill sister Phyllis Hennemann, who was the first victim of his infamous crime spree that terrorized the state.

