Sneak peek: The Golden State Killer
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Survivors confront the man known as The Golden State Killer, after his 40 year reign of terror. "48 Hours" and correspondent Tracy Smith have the latest in the case Saturday, August 22 at 9/8c on CBS.
