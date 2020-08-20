Sneak peek: The Golden State Killer

'Golden State Killer' Gets An Earful From Victims, Complete With Gesture



In a court summary released in Sacramento County Superior Court Monday, prosecutors said the scope of Joseph DeAngelo's crimes was 'simply staggering.' For a decade, DeAngelo carried out a reign of rape and murder in California that earned him the nickname 'Golden State Killer.' On Tuesday, victims described DeAngelo as a 'sick monster,' "horrible man,' and 'subhuman' who stole their innocence and changed their lives.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970