Comedian Sarah Cooper riffs on Trump at DNC

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Comedian Sarah Cooper appeared at the DNC's convention, reviving her famous TikTok videos in which she imitates Donald Trump. After her comedy skit, where she copied Trump talking about mail-in ballots, Cooper urged all viewers to vote. (Aug. 20)
 
News video: Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech

Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech 01:10

 Fox News anchors largely praised Michelle Obama’s DNC speech, saying she “flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

