Comedian Sarah Cooper riffs on Trump at DNC
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Comedian Sarah Cooper appeared at the DNC's convention, reviving her famous TikTok videos in which she imitates Donald Trump. After her comedy skit, where she copied Trump talking about mail-in ballots, Cooper urged all viewers to vote. (Aug. 20)
