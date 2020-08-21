Global  
 

DNC pays tribute to Biden's late son Beau

CBS News Friday, 21 August 2020
On the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention, the Democrats paid tribute to Joe BIden's son Beau, who died in 2015. Beau Biden served in the Delaware National Guard and served as state attorney general until 2015. Watch the tribute.
