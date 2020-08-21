|
Joe Biden's children Hunter and Ashley introduce him at DNC
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden's children, Hunter and Ashley, introduced him before he accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday night and also paid tribute to their late brother Beau. Watch their introduction.
