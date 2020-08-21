Global  
 

Joe Biden's children Hunter and Ashley introduce him at DNC

CBS News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden's children, Hunter and Ashley, introduced him before he accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday night and also paid tribute to their late brother Beau. Watch their introduction.
News video: Joe Biden Makes His Pitch To Voters As Democratic Party's Presidential Nominee

Joe Biden Makes His Pitch To Voters As Democratic Party's Presidential Nominee 03:34

 Former vice president Joe Biden took the stage on the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention to make his pitch to voters; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Joe Biden Accepts Nomination for President and Goes After Trump

 Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for President Thursday night, and he framed the election this way ... "I'll be an ally of the light and not the..
Honking cars and flashing headlights: A drive-in celebration replaced the balloon drop at the DNC

 Several hundred people — delegates, elected officials and other Delaware dignitaries — gathered in Frawley Stadium's parking lot Thursday night to watch..
DNC 2020: Biden depicts election as battle of light and darkness

 The former US vice-president said his rival has unleashed "too much fear, too much division".
Buttigieg hails Biden's record on gay rights [Video]

Buttigieg hails Biden's record on gay rights

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, acknowledging that the idea of an openly gay candidate was unthinkable when he was born, said on Thursday he trusts Joe Biden to build on his vision to "include one another in new ways."

In CA: Uber and Lyft get a green light, chaos at L.A. Post Offices, and fires rage on

 Plus: Will Joshua trees be designated endangered? Newsom skips the DNC. And meet a really fat bear (not in California)
 
Trump, GOP attack Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton after night 3 of DNC

 Republicans and Trump went after Sen. Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday.
Kamala Harris makes history, Obama accuses Trump of treating presidency like a 'reality show:' DNC takeaways

 On night 3 of the DNC, President Barack Obama offered a blistering rebuke of Donald Trump and Sen. Kamala Harris officially accepted the vice presidential..
Full text: Obama forcefully rebukes Trump in speech to DNC

 The former president spoke glowingly of his vice president and blasted the sitting president.
CBS Evening News, August 20, 2020

 Joe Biden to accept Democratic nomination at DNC; How schools can work toward a safe year
DNC pays tribute to Biden's late son Beau

 On the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention, the Democrats paid tribute to Joe BIden's son Beau, who died in 2015. Beau Biden served in the..
