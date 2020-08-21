Global  
 

Reinhart ready for 'Riverdale' reunion

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart says she's excited to resume shooting the teenage drama this weekend, five months after production shut down on its fifth season because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Aug. 21)
 
Lili Reinhart Lili Reinhart American actress

Lili Reinhart Talks Setting the Record Straight on Twitter & New Film ‘Chemical Hearts’ | THR Interview [Video]

Lili Reinhart Talks Setting the Record Straight on Twitter & New Film ‘Chemical Hearts’ | THR Interview

Lili Reinhart spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about starring in and executive producing her new movie 'Chemical Hearts.' The actress also opened up about writing poetry on set of the film and why she is so honest with her fans on social media.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 04:54Published

Lili Reinhart recalls teenage panic attack

 Upcoming film "Chemical Hearts" explores teenage trauma, depression, suicide and heartbreak - that's why "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart was so passionate about..
USATODAY.com

Lili Reinhart: Being bisexual is not just 'a phase'

 The Riverdale star talks about her sexuality and why her new film is not "another teen romance".
BBC News
Cole Sprouse confirms Lili Reinhart split [Video]

Cole Sprouse confirms Lili Reinhart split

Cole Sprouse has confirmed his split from Lili Reinhart a day after the actress appeared to make it clear the couple was no longer together.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Riverdale (2017 TV series) Riverdale (2017 TV series) American teen drama television series

Camila Mendes: 'Make-up is a form of self-expression' [Video]

Camila Mendes: 'Make-up is a form of self-expression'

'Riverdale' actress Camila Mendes loves make-up as it allows her to express herself.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:10Published
Lili Reinhart slams 'remarkably selfish' cancel culture [Video]

Lili Reinhart slams 'remarkably selfish' cancel culture

Lili Reinhart has hit out at online trolls for attempting to get stars "cancelled" following a string of seemingly false allegations of s*xual abuse against her Riverdale co-stars.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

