Eye Opener: Joe Biden calls for unity in DNC speech

CBS News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden officially became the Democratic nominee for president Thursday night and pledged to unite the country in his speech at the DNC. Also, Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty to charges he ripped off people trying to fund a wall at the border. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Highlights: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

Highlights: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention 01:15

 Dr. Jill Biden made a personal pitch for her husband, concluding the second night of the Democratic Convention.

Joe Biden accepts presidential nomination, promises to "overcome season of darkness" in U.S.

 After nearly 50 years of public service, former Vice President Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night. Speaking to a mostly..
CBS News
Boy with stutter steals show in emotional speech praising Biden [Video]

Boy with stutter steals show in emotional speech praising Biden

A 13-year-old boy with a stutter stole the show at the Democratic NationalConvention as he gave an emotional endorsement of Joe Biden. BraydenHarrington sat in his home, speaking to a mobile phone camera and readingcarefully from a piece of paper.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:57Published
Joe Biden accepts presidential nomination on final night of the Democratic National Convention [Video]

Joe Biden accepts presidential nomination on final night of the Democratic National Convention

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:57Published

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

 One of the president's closest former associates, Steve Bannon, is out on bond Friday after being arrested on fraud charges over an alleged scheme connected to..
CBS News
Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud [Video]

Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud

Bannon is one of four men who've been arrested following an investigation by the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges [Video]

Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:05Published

Criminal allegations against Steve Bannon and Trump's inner circle are unprecedented

 Bannon arrest is latest in a long line of criminal charges involving Trump confidants. This level of criminality surrounding a president is unparalleled.
USATODAY.com

Billie Eilish Speaks On Trump At DNC [Video]

Billie Eilish Speaks On Trump At DNC

Billie Eilish performed at the Democratic National Convention last night. She used the opportunity to encourage her fans to vote and did not hold back when it came to Trump. "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about." Billie also debuted her new song "My Future," performing it at an event for the first time. Many artists are encouraging young people to register to vote as election day approaches. Check your local dates for registration.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Steph Curry and family endorse Joe Biden in Democratic National Convention video

 Steph Curry, his wife Ayesha and daughters Riley and Ryan appeared in a DNC video Thursday night to endorse Joe Biden for president.
USATODAY.com

Trump's Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify before Senate panel about postal delays

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will face senators on Capitol Hill on Friday and is expected to explain changes made at the U.S. Postal Service.
USATODAY.com
Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon [Video]

Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon

President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that he was pardoning Anthony. She was charged for illegally voting in 1872.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US 'season of darkness'

 WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to be a unifying “ally of the light” who would move an America..
WorldNews

Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America" [Video]

Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America"

Joe Biden, formally accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on the last night of the DNC Thursday, said President Donald Trump has "failed to protect America... that is unforgivable."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:52Published
Bennie Thompson reaction to Democratic nomination [Video]

Bennie Thompson reaction to Democratic nomination

Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee for President.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:28Published
Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell [Video]

Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell

Our Charles Benson was joined by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and former Democratic candidate for Gov. Mahlon Mitchell to talk about night four of the DNC and Joe Biden's nomination acceptance..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:49Published

Biden Never Says Trump’s Name, Draws From Obama’s 2004 Keynote Speech For His DNC Acceptance Remarks

 Biden Never Says Trump's Name, Draws From Obama's 2004 Keynote Speech For His DNC Acceptance Remarks
Daily Caller

Untraceable cash flows into super PACs supporting Biden and Trump.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewThe Daily ReckoningWorldNewsHaaretz

Kamala Harris represents 'complete socialist takeover of Joe Biden,' Trump 2020 adviser Schlapp says

 Joe Biden's choice of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate marks the "complete socialist takeover" of the presumptive Democratic nominee's campaign,...
FOXNews.com


