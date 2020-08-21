|
Eye Opener: Joe Biden calls for unity in DNC speech
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden officially became the Democratic nominee for president Thursday night and pledged to unite the country in his speech at the DNC. Also, Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty to charges he ripped off people trying to fund a wall at the border. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Joe Biden accepts presidential nomination, promises to "overcome season of darkness" in U.S.After nearly 50 years of public service, former Vice President Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night. Speaking to a mostly..
CBS News
Boy with stutter steals show in emotional speech praising Biden
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:57Published
Joe Biden accepts presidential nomination on final night of the Democratic National Convention
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:57Published
Steve Bannon American media executive and former White House Chief Strategist for Donald Trump
Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon arrested on fraud chargesOne of the president's closest former associates, Steve Bannon, is out on bond Friday after being arrested on fraud charges over an alleged scheme connected to..
CBS News
Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:05Published
Criminal allegations against Steve Bannon and Trump's inner circle are unprecedentedBannon arrest is latest in a long line of criminal charges involving Trump confidants. This level of criminality surrounding a president is unparalleled.
USATODAY.com
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
Billie Eilish Speaks On Trump At DNC
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Steph Curry and family endorse Joe Biden in Democratic National Convention videoSteph Curry, his wife Ayesha and daughters Riley and Ryan appeared in a DNC video Thursday night to endorse Joe Biden for president.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump's Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify before Senate panel about postal delaysPostmaster General Louis DeJoy will face senators on Capitol Hill on Friday and is expected to explain changes made at the U.S. Postal Service.
USATODAY.com
Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US 'season of darkness'WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to be a unifying “ally of the light” who would move an America..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this