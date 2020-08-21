Lori Loughlin, Husband Set To Be Sentenced in College Admissions Scheme
Friday, 21 August 2020 () The actress, best known as Aunt Becky in the sitcom Full House, and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are expected to be sentenced Friday. They pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May.
More than a year after “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California, the famous couple appears headed for prison.
