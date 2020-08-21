Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
Biden called Ella Baker a giant of the civil rights movement. Her life was extraordinary.
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Biden called Ella Baker a giant of the civil rights movement. Her life was extraordinary.
Friday, 21 August 2020 (
7 minutes ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Germany
Joe Biden
Democratic Party
Democratic National Convention
California
Alexei Navalny
United States Postal Service
Republican Party
Steve Bannon
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
California Wildfires
Michel Barnier
California Fires
Tropical Depression 13
Meghan Markle
Brexit Trade Talks
WORTH WATCHING
Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud
Heidi Klum claims ex-husband Seal is refusing to let her take kids to Germany
Boy with stutter steals show in emotional speech praising Biden
'Donald Trump has failed to protect America' claims Joe Biden