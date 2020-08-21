Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

6 hospitalized after Texas pipeline explodes in barge collision

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Emergency crews blocked off several roads in Corpus Christi, Texas, after an explosion was caused by a barge hitting a pipeline on Friday morning.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Mother of missing Texas soldier asks for help

 The mother of a soldier missing from Fort Hood, Texas is asking the public for help to find her son. The Army has been searching for Sgt. Elder Fernandes, who..
USATODAY.com

Texas schools' reopening making frontline workers concerned

 Some grade schools will reopen for in-person learning, but even applying all the safety measures for the school year is leaving educators and frontline workers..
CBS News

School employees concerned over in-person classes

 As the new school year is days away from kicking off in San Antonio, Texas, some frontline school workers are fearful of in-person classes resuming.
CBS News

Corpus Christi, Texas Corpus Christi, Texas City in Texas, United States

85 Infants Under Age 1 Are Positive For COVID-19 Near Corpus Christi [Video]

85 Infants Under Age 1 Are Positive For COVID-19 Near Corpus Christi

Eighty-five infants under age 1 year old have tested positive for coronavirus in one county in Texas. Local officials are imploring residents to help stop its spread, reports CNN. Texas is slowly but surely becoming one of the newest COVID-19 hotspots. Since January, health authorities have identified more than 3.6 million Covid-19 cases in the United States. In Texas' Nueces County, where Corpus Christi is located, numbers have skyrocketed.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: School employees concerned over in-person classes - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus #COVID19 #Protests -… https://t.co/zGy3abPbYq 2 days ago

fishyja27

fishyone27 RT @britbuldogg: @vancealot29 @FOX13News Money over health? We’re you concerned for the grocery store employees, truck drivers and warehous… 1 week ago

britbuldogg

Peter🇺🇸☠️⚓️🍺 @vancealot29 @FOX13News Money over health? We’re you concerned for the grocery store employees, truck drivers and w… https://t.co/PrWc9aHN37 1 week ago