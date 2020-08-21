|
6 hospitalized after Texas pipeline explodes in barge collision
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Emergency crews blocked off several roads in Corpus Christi, Texas, after an explosion was caused by a barge hitting a pipeline on Friday morning.
