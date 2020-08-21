6 hospitalized after Texas pipeline explodes in barge collision

85 Infants Under Age 1 Are Positive For COVID-19 Near Corpus Christi



Eighty-five infants under age 1 year old have tested positive for coronavirus in one county in Texas. Local officials are imploring residents to help stop its spread, reports CNN. Texas is slowly but surely becoming one of the newest COVID-19 hotspots. Since January, health authorities have identified more than 3.6 million Covid-19 cases in the United States. In Texas' Nueces County, where Corpus Christi is located, numbers have skyrocketed.

