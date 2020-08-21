Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two tropical systems could threaten Gulf Coast

CBS News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Laura is shifting course as a second system also churns towards the Gulf of Mexico.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: MEMA tracking tropical systems

MEMA tracking tropical systems 03:30

 MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel provides an update on two tropical systems moving toward the Gulf of Mexico.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gulf of Mexico Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Tracking the Tropics | August 21, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 21, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:06Published

Two hurricanes expected in Gulf of Mexico; Florida still in path of one

 The National Hurricane Center is forecasting for two tropical depressions to reach hurricane strength, with both sharing the Gulf of Mexico.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Woman who grew up on tropical island becomes software engineer [Video]

Woman who grew up on tropical island becomes software engineer

A woman who grew up on a tropical island with no internet, electricity, or even running water, is now a successful software engineer. Sara Cave, 24, spent her childhood in Rano, a tiny village on..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Two tropical systems could threaten Gulf Coast

 Tropical Storm Laura is shifting course as a second system also churns towards the Gulf of Mexico.
CBS News

It’s 2020, so of course two tropical storms are coming to the Gulf of Mexico

 It turns out this is quite rare.
Ars Technica


Tweets about this