Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says USPS changes will stay
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy faced a morning of questioning before a Senate committee Friday about his changes to U.S. Postal Service operations and their potential impact on the 2020 election. Molly Hooper, a CBSN political contributor and veteran Capitol Hill reporter, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the hearing.
Louis DeJoy American businessman, 75th United States Postmaster General
Postmaster general says he supports voting by mailPostmaster General Louis DeJoy told a Senate committee hearing he supports voting by mail and noted that he, too, voted by mail for many years. Under questioning..
CBS News
DeJoy supports voting by mail
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42Published
Postmaster general "highly confident" mail ballots sent 7 days before Election Day will be countedPostmaster General Louis DeJoy told a Senate panel Friday he's confident mail-in ballots sent a week before Election Day will be processed and counted...
CBS News
USPS chief: election mail will be handled 'securely and on time'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:33Published
United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government
Sen. Tom Carper Drops F-Bombs Over Zoom Issues During USPS HearingSen. Tom Carper ain't afraid to drop an f-bomb or 3 when he can't get into Zoom -- like the rest of us -- but his technical issues happened on live TV. As he..
TMZ.com
US postmaster general: 'Mail-in votes will be delivered on time'The US postmaster general denies recent mail-slowing changes were made to influence the election.
BBC News
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Trump's Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify before Senate panel about postal delaysPostmaster General Louis DeJoy will face senators on Capitol Hill on Friday and is expected to explain changes made at the U.S. Postal Service.
USATODAY.com
Capitol Hill, Seattle Seattle Neighborhood in Washington, United States
Trump opposes extra funds for U.S. Postal Service to aid with mail-in votingPresident Trump is opposing the Democrats' calls for additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, as coronavirus relief talks remain stalled on Capitol Hill...
CBS News
Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:56Published
Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:28Published
Tanya Rivero American journalist
Trump trying to make up ground against Biden in PennsylvaniaPresident Trump is campaigning near Scranton, Pennsylvania, the childhood home of Joe Biden, as Biden prepares to formally accept the Democratic nomination in..
CBS News
Progressives hope to leave mark on 2020 Democratic convention and policiesSpeakers on the first night of the Democratic National Convention include Senator Bernie Sanders, who lost the nomination to Joe Biden but helped push the party..
CBS News
President Trump attacks intelligence officials as "dirty cops"President Trump is attacking U.S. intelligence officials, questioning their reports that Russia is trying to influence the election as they did in 2016. Robert..
CBS News
Former aide to Kamala Harris on what makes her an "incredible" VP pickIan Sams was Kamala Harris' press secretary during her 2020 presidential run. He joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with a closer look at why he believes Joe Biden..
CBS News
