Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says USPS changes will stay

CBS News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy faced a morning of questioning before a Senate committee Friday about his changes to U.S. Postal Service operations and their potential impact on the 2020 election. Molly Hooper, a CBSN political contributor and veteran Capitol Hill reporter, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the hearing.
 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he is “suspending” recently introduce cost-cutting directives. The move comes after weeks of intense scrutiny from the public and lawmakers.

Postmaster general says he supports voting by mail

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a Senate committee hearing he supports voting by mail and noted that he, too, voted by mail for many years. Under questioning..
CBS News
When asked by lawmakers if he supports absentee voting and voting by mail during a Senate hearing Friday, after first not directly answering the question, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ends his answer with, "so I guess that's yes."

Postmaster general "highly confident" mail ballots sent 7 days before Election Day will be counted

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a Senate panel Friday he's confident mail-in ballots sent a week before Election Day will be processed and counted...
CBS News
U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers that the Postal Service has not changed the way it handles election mail as he sought to assure the public that ballots would be handled "securely and on time" in the November presidential election.

Sen. Tom Carper Drops F-Bombs Over Zoom Issues During USPS Hearing

 Sen. Tom Carper ain't afraid to drop an f-bomb or 3 when he can't get into Zoom -- like the rest of us -- but his technical issues happened on live TV. As he..
TMZ.com

US postmaster general: 'Mail-in votes will be delivered on time'

 The US postmaster general denies recent mail-slowing changes were made to influence the election.
BBC News

Trump's Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify before Senate panel about postal delays

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will face senators on Capitol Hill on Friday and is expected to explain changes made at the U.S. Postal Service.
USATODAY.com

Trump opposes extra funds for U.S. Postal Service to aid with mail-in voting

 President Trump is opposing the Democrats' calls for additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, as coronavirus relief talks remain stalled on Capitol Hill...
CBS News
Members of the Indian, Vietnamese and the Tibetan communities held a protest outside the Capitol Hill in Washington against China. The protesters were holding anti-China posters, urging people to boycott Chinese products. They shouted slogans against China's expansionist policies against their neighbours. Posters urging China to vacate Akshai Chin and Kashmir were also seen during the protest. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States. 'China is aggressively trying to steal the land from India in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh. They are intimidating Bhutan. They have also claimed that the Tajikistan mountains belong to them. Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Russia are also victims of China's expansionist policies', said a protester Adapa Prasad. Members of Vietnamese community also lashed out against the Communist government of China and said that their fight is against the CCP and not the people of China. China's expansionist policy has been slammed by countries across the world. China also faced flak for the Galwan faceoff where 20 India jawans were killed. Watch the full video for all the details.

[NFA] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged a restart of congressional talks on extending coronavirus aid, saying executive actions taken by President Donald Trump a day earlier would have little immediate impact on Americans facing economic distress amid the pandemic. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Trump trying to make up ground against Biden in Pennsylvania

 President Trump is campaigning near Scranton, Pennsylvania, the childhood home of Joe Biden, as Biden prepares to formally accept the Democratic nomination in..
CBS News

Progressives hope to leave mark on 2020 Democratic convention and policies

 Speakers on the first night of the Democratic National Convention include Senator Bernie Sanders, who lost the nomination to Joe Biden but helped push the party..
CBS News

President Trump attacks intelligence officials as "dirty cops"

 President Trump is attacking U.S. intelligence officials, questioning their reports that Russia is trying to influence the election as they did in 2016. Robert..
CBS News

Former aide to Kamala Harris on what makes her an "incredible" VP pick

 Ian Sams was Kamala Harris' press secretary during her 2020 presidential run. He joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with a closer look at why he believes Joe Biden..
CBS News

