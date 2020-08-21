Global
Pence says DNC speeches presented "a grim vision for America"
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Pence says DNC speeches presented "a grim vision for America"
Friday, 21 August 2020 (
43 minutes ago
)
Pence said speakers at the RNC next week will talk about the administration's "record of results."
👓 View full article
