Loughlin & Husband Face Sentencing In College Bribery Case



On Friday, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scandal. His sentence comes just a few hours before his wife, disgraced actress Lori Loughlin,.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:33 Published 17 minutes ago

Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced To 5 Months In Prison For College Admissions Scam



A federal judge in Boston on Friday accepted a plea deal and sentenced fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli to serve five months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in the college.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:25 Published 2 hours ago