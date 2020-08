You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources State estimates cleanup at Colorado Capitol will cost at least $1M, stretch until winter



State officials said Monday that they estimate the cleanup of graffiti and other vandalism at the state Capitol and surrounding buildings will take cost at least $1 million and will take until winter.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:17 Published on July 21, 2020

Related news from verified sources California wildfires destroy numerous redwood trees and historic buildings at Big Basin state park Big Basin is oldest state park in California

Independent 3 hours ago





Tweets about this