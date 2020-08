You Might Like

Tweets about this Nasty Woman DMac RT @Libertea2012: Biden Supporters Stage Villages Golf Cart Parade https://t.co/y28rceQ0Wu 4 minutes ago The Progressive Mind Biden Supporters Stage Villages Golf Cart Parade https://t.co/y28rceQ0Wu 10 minutes ago Patti Nowak Biden Supporters Stage Golf-Cart Parade in Trump 'White Power' Stronghold of The Villages, Florida (WATCH) -…… https://t.co/BMGPN23HUY 42 minutes ago Jennifer RT @tlrd: Biden Supporters Stage Golf-Cart Rally in Trump 'White Power' Stronghold of The Villages, Florida (WATCH) - Towleroad… https://t.… 3 hours ago Left-wing Briefly Biden Supporters Stage Golf-Cart Parade in Trump ‘White Power’ Stronghold of ... https://t.co/suSakxdDIU #LeftWing… https://t.co/JWO5ah4Sc3 3 hours ago Dane B. McFadhen Biden Supporters Stage Golf-Cart Parade in Trump ‘White Power’ Stronghold of The Villages, Florida - WATCH With on… https://t.co/ocdnurufXS 3 hours ago Towleroad Biden Supporters Stage Golf-Cart Rally in Trump 'White Power' Stronghold of The Villages, Florida (WATCH) - Towlero… https://t.co/T1DGIOhxfA 4 hours ago