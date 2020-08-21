Global  
 

California wildfires force more than 60,000 from their homes

CBS News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
An outbreak of more than 500 wildfires in California has forced more than 60,000 people from their homes. Carter Evans reports.
News video: California wildfires death toll reaches five as thousands of homes are threatened

California wildfires death toll reaches five as thousands of homes are threatened 01:07

 Five people have died and more than a hundred homes have been destroyed bywildfires in northern California. The blaze, caused by severe heat andlightning strikes, has been raging for several weeks and has torn through 500square miles. Bonny Doon resident Mugs Hammer says attempts to fend off thefires...

