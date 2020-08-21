Global  
 

A Presidential Historian Makes a Rare Appearance in Today’s Political Arena

NYTimes.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Jon Meacham’s remarks at this week’s Democratic National Convention sprang from a long friendship with Joe Biden and a desire to add historical context to the present moment.
GOP prepares for battle after bruising DNC [Video]

GOP prepares for battle after bruising DNC

[NFA] Vice President Mike Pence on Friday launched the Republican counterattack to the scathing criticism that President Donald Trump received at the Democrats' nominating convention this week, countering that a Joe Biden presidency would crush the U.S. economy and allow civil unrest in the streets. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:35Published

Joe Biden bets big on 'character, compassion, decency' at DNC convention. Is that enough to activate the base?

 Joe Biden touted character and civility over sharp ideology as the best weapons against Donald Trump coming out of the DNC's 2020 virtual convention.
USATODAY.com

Fact-Checking the Democratic National Convention

 The four-day virtual event focused on character rather than policy. Still, Democrats exaggerated about Social Security, jobs and the coronavirus pandemic.
NYTimes.com

7 Takeaways From the Democratic National Convention

 Joe Biden rallied the party around him, with help from Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders. But even as Democrats reach out to disaffected moderates, they’re also..
NYTimes.com

Gaffes? Sure. But Biden’s Message Discipline Won Him the Nomination.

 Joseph R. Biden Jr. never wavered from his central message: that President Trump was a danger to American democracy, while he was a stable, experienced leader...
NYTimes.com

