California wildfires force more than 60,000 from their homes

CBS News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
An outbreak of more than 500 wildfires in California has forced more than 60,000 people from their homes. Carter Evans reports.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: California wildfires death toll reaches five as thousands of homes are threatened

California wildfires death toll reaches five as thousands of homes are threatened 01:07

 Five people have died and more than a hundred homes have been destroyed bywildfires in northern California. The blaze, caused by severe heat andlightning strikes, has been raging for several weeks and has torn through 500square miles. Bonny Doon resident Mugs Hammer says attempts to fend off thefires...

Major Wildfires Threatening Thousands Of Homes In Northern California [Video]

Major Wildfires Threatening Thousands Of Homes In Northern California

In northern California, dozens of major wildfires are threatening thousands of homes and blanketing the region with dangerous smoke; Carter Evans reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published
Airplane drops fire retardant chemical on Lake Fire blaze [Video]

Airplane drops fire retardant chemical on Lake Fire blaze

A San Diego fireman battling wildfires that destroyed thousands of acres in rural Los Angeles County filmed this moment red water was dumped on the blaze.The red water is a fire retardant chemical that..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:27Published
Wildfires rage throughout California [Video]

Wildfires rage throughout California

Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn throughout the state, forcing evacuations as flames threaten homes.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

At least 3 people killed in Northern California wildfires

 Dozens of wildfires raging throughout Northern California have now claimed at least three lives and threaten tens of thousands of homes, authorities said on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •CBS News

Lightning sparks new wildfires across California

Lightning sparks new wildfires across California A rare summer thunderstorm brought lightning that sparked several small blazes in Northern California on Sunday and stoked a huge forest fire that has forced...
New Zealand Herald

More than 300,000 acres burned in three days as resource-depleted Calif. battles blazes

 In the grips of a rare summer weather pattern marked by blistering heat and violent thunderstorms, California has seen hundreds of wildfires sparked by lightning...
SFGate


