California wildfires force more than 60,000 from their homes

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 17 hours ago Video Credit:- Published California wildfires death toll reaches five as thousands of homes are threatened 01:07 Five people have died and more than a hundred homes have been destroyed bywildfires in northern California. The blaze, caused by severe heat andlightning strikes, has been raging for several weeks and has torn through 500square miles. Bonny Doon resident Mugs Hammer says attempts to fend off thefires...