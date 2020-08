A 59 for Scheffler, a near-miss for Dustin Johnson in Boston Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

It took a disappointing par for Scottie Scheffler to realize he was making enough birdies to have a shot at 59, and he seized on the chance Friday with four birdies over his last five holes to post the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. 👓 View full article

