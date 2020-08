Kiszla: Joker was a joke. With Nikola Jokic a big no-show, Nuggets have no shot against Utah. Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Why did Jokic seem disengaged while Jazz center Rudy Gobert dominated playoff game? "That would be a great question for Nikola," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Tests Positive For Coronavirus



Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus, a source confirmed to CBS4 on Tuesday. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:08 Published on June 24, 2020

Tweets about this