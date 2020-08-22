Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Could hurricanes collide? Here's what may happen if Laura and Marco meet up in the Gulf

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are forecast to be in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. So, could they form a super hurricane? We explain.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Tracking the Tropics | August 21 11 p.m. Update

Tracking the Tropics | August 21 11 p.m. Update 01:11

 ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gulf of Mexico Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Tracking the Tropics | August 21 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 21 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:34Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking The Tropics: Taking A Look At Laura & Marco [Video]

Tracking The Tropics: Taking A Look At Laura & Marco

Hurricane hunters find Laura quite disorganized as it is expected to move across much of the greater Antilles this weekend.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:40Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 21, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 21, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:06Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 20 11 p.m. Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 20 11 p.m. Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:44Published

Tweets about this