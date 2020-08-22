Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital

CBS News Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a Siberian Hospital since Thursday after a suspected poisoning has arrived in Germany for treatment. Chris Livesay is in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where the continued protests following last week's disputed presidential elections, may be linked to Navalny's condition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany 00:59

 A plane carrying a Russian dissident in a coma after a suspected poisoningleft for a German hospital on Saturday after prolonged wrangling over AlexeiNavalny’s condition and treatment. The plane could be seen taking off from anairport in the Siberian city of Omsk just after 8am local time. Mr...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany [Video]

Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany

Prominent Kremlin critic, who is in coma after a suspected poisoning, is evacuated to Berlin for medical care.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
Navalny evacuated to Germany for medical treatment [Video]

Navalny evacuated to Germany for medical treatment

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

Critic of Russian government may have been poisoned. It's the latest claim of treachery against Russia.

 In the annals of Russian history, this week's case of opposition figure Alexei Navalny is the latest of unusual, even exotic assassination claims.
USATODAY.com

Minsk Minsk Capital of Belarus

Belarus leader blames US, vows to end opposition protests

 MINSK, Belarus — Authorities in Belarus detained a leader of striking factory workers and threatened demonstrators with criminal charges Friday in the latest..
WorldNews

Belarus strikes must continue and grow, opposition leader says

 By Jonah Fisher, BBC News, Minsk Much of Belarus's opposition is already in jail or, in the case of presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, in exile out..
WorldNews

Belarus' prosecutors open probe against opposition activists

 MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarusian authorities on Thursday opened a criminal probe against opposition activists who set up a council to negotiate the transition..
WorldNews
More protests and strikes in Minsk [Video]

More protests and strikes in Minsk

Hundreds of Belarusian protesters gathered in Minsk on Wednesday evening, defying a new order from President Alexander Lukashenko to his police to clear the streets of the capital after a week and a half of rallies against his rule.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Russian opposition leader, in coma after suspected poisoning, arrives in Berlin

 Two days after a suspected poisoning, a hospital in Germany said extensive tests were being carried out.
CBS News

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Viktor Tsoi: How a 33-year-old song became an anthem for change in Belarus

 For anyone watching the protests in Belarus, there is one song that keeps being heard in the crowds.
BBC News
Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya calls for more strikes as Lukashenko cracks down on opponents [Video]

Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya calls for more strikes as Lukashenko cracks down on opponents

On Friday, Lukashenko told a support rally at a state farm that "the US is planning and directing everything, and the Europeans are playing up to it." View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:29Published

Related videos from verified sources

Doctors say Kremlin foe Navalny cannot be moved [Video]

Doctors say Kremlin foe Navalny cannot be moved

Alexei Navalny, the fierce critic of the Kremlin who is in a coma, is too unstable to be evacuated, doctors treating him say. But his supporters believe he was poisoned and the authorities are playing..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published
'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate [Video]

'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate

Moscow municipal deputy and associate of Alexei Navalny, Konstantin Jankauskas, tells Euronews he refutes the claim that no poison was found in the opposition politician's blood. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:47Published
No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say [Video]

No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say

Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they havenot found any indication that the Kremlin critic was poisoned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Belarus leader blames US, vows to end opposition protests

Belarus leader blames US, vows to end opposition protests MINSK, Belarus — Authorities in Belarus detained a leader of striking factory workers and threatened demonstrators with criminal charges Friday in the latest...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSNYTimes.comBBC News

In Belarus Town, People Tasted a Bite of Freedom. It Lasted 2 Days.

 Protesters in Grodno won some extraordinary concessions from the local government, including a police apology and a pledge of press freedom. They did not last...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •PRAVDA

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a Siberian Hospital since Thursday after a suspected poisoning has arrived in Germany for treatment....
CBS News


Tweets about this