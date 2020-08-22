|
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a Siberian Hospital since Thursday after a suspected poisoning has arrived in Germany for treatment. Chris Livesay is in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where the continued protests following last week's disputed presidential elections, may be linked to Navalny's condition.
