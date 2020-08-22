|
Live Updates of the California Wildfires
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Forecasters warn of more dry thunderstorms this weekend, which could worsen two of the five largest fires in state history.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
Crews in California battle some of the largest blazes in state historyFirefighters and aircraft from 10 states began arriving in California Friday to help in the fight against hundreds of blazes burning.
CBS News
Coronavirus live updates: Virus complicates California fire evacuations; US death count likely too low; Operation Warp Speed targets Nov. 1Gov. Gavin Newsom said evacuation centers across California had protocols such as marked spaces for physical distancing in shelters. Latest updates.
USATODAY.com
California fires: This is how a lightning storm can start a wildfireAfter a long, dry summer, it only takes one spark.
USATODAY.com
Apology at sentencing deepens mystery of Golden State KillerJust before receiving multiple consecutive life sentences, Joseph James DeAngelo, the former California police officer who lived a double life as the murderous..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this