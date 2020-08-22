Global  
 

Live Updates of the California Wildfires

NYTimes.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Forecasters warn of more dry thunderstorms this weekend, which could worsen two of the five largest fires in state history.
Crews in California battle some of the largest blazes in state history

 Firefighters and aircraft from 10 states began arriving in California Friday to help in the fight against hundreds of blazes burning.
CBS News

Coronavirus live updates: Virus complicates California fire evacuations; US death count likely too low; Operation Warp Speed targets Nov. 1

 Gov. Gavin Newsom said evacuation centers across California had protocols such as marked spaces for physical distancing in shelters. Latest updates.
USATODAY.com

California fires: This is how a lightning storm can start a wildfire

 After a long, dry summer, it only takes one spark.
USATODAY.com

Apology at sentencing deepens mystery of Golden State Killer

 Just before receiving multiple consecutive life sentences, Joseph James DeAngelo, the former California police officer who lived a double life as the murderous..
New Zealand Herald

Residents Flee as Wildfire Expands in Santa Cruz Mountains [Video]

Residents Flee as Wildfire Expands in Santa Cruz Mountains

The CZU Lightning Complex fires have burned 50,000 acres and destroyed at least 50 structures forcing 64,000 people out of their homes. Kenny Choi reports. (8-21-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:16Published
Wildfires continue to urn across the state [Video]

Wildfires continue to urn across the state

Hundreds of fires burn across 10 counties.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:08Published
CZU Lightning Complex Fires: 50,000 Acres Burned, Flames Reach Highway 1 [Video]

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: 50,000 Acres Burned, Flames Reach Highway 1

The CZU Lightning Complex Fires burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains and southern San Mateo County continued to burn out of control Friday, scorching at least 50,000 acres and prompting the evacuations..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published

