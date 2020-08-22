|
Jack Sherman, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, has died at 64
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
"He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between," the band said in a statement.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jack Sherman American guitarist
Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman dead at 64Jack Sherman, a guitarist who played on the Red Hot Chili Peppers' debut album and toured the United State with the group, has died. He was 64.
USATODAY.com
Red Hot Chilli Peppers: Guitarist Jack Sherman dies aged 64Jack Sherman, who joined the band for their first album and first US tour, is described as "unique".
BBC News
Red Hot Chili Peppers American rock band
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this