2 Bodies Found, 2 Missing After Texas Port Explosion Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

The bodies of two missing crew members of a dredging boat were found Saturday following an explosion a day earlier in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. 👓 View full article

