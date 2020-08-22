Global  
 

California governor weighing potential replacements for Kamala Harris in Senate

CBS News Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
California politicians are jockeying to be appointed to Kamala Harris' Senate seat if the Biden-Harris ticket wins in November. Whoever Governor Gavin Newsom picks will not have to run for election until 2022. CBS News campaign reporter Musadiq Bidar joins CBSN from San Francisco to discuss.
California California State in the western United States

Covid Limits California’s Efforts to Fight Wildfires With Prison Labor

 Early releases of prisoners to protect them from the virus have depleted the ranks of an inmate firefighting program that some say should be abolished anyway.
NYTimes.com

Two firefighters rescued from raging CA wildfires

 Two California firefighters with the Marin County Fire Department were saved on Friday night, as they were suddenly trapped by flames from the Woodward Fire,..
USATODAY.com
Homeless People In California Face Trifecta Of Doom [Video]

Homeless People In California Face Trifecta Of Doom

Constant exposure to bad air can leave unsheltered homeless people at risk for respiratory issues. Homeless populations are already more likely to have health conditions, including respiratory issues like bronchitis and asthma. According to HuffPost, homeless people in California now face a triple threat: air pollution, smoke from wildfires, and COVID-19. Many unhoused people sleep in congregate settings like shelters or encampments where it can be hard to maintain social distancing.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Northern California Wildfires Engulf Roads as Driver Perilously Tries to Escape

 California is on fire ... and these images show the panic, desperation and sheer scope of the tragedy. Check out this dash cam footage from the Hennessy fire in..
TMZ.com

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

'Work harder than everyone': Kamala Harris' background resonates with other women of color making history

 They worked harder than others and were still underestimated. Trailblazing women of color see themselves in Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com

How Black women paved the way for Kamala Harris' political rise

 California Senator Kamala Harris made history this week by becoming the first woman of color to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president. A recent..
CBS News

The race begins for Kamala Harris' Senate seat

 If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win in November, California Governor Gavin Newsom will name the person to take her place in the Senate.
CBS News

California State Senate California State Senate Upper house of the California State Legislature


Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom 40th Governor of California

California governor asks Australia and Canada for help battling blazes

 "We simply haven't seen anything like this in many, many years," Governor Gavin Newsom said.
CBS News

Coronavirus live updates: Virus complicates California fire evacuations; US death count likely too low; Operation Warp Speed targets Nov. 1

 Gov. Gavin Newsom said evacuation centers across California had protocols such as marked spaces for physical distancing in shelters. Latest updates.
USATODAY.com
Newsom says California battling 560 wildfires [Video]

Newsom says California battling 560 wildfires

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday said his state has requested assistance from Canada and Australia, as well as ten U.S. states to help fight roughly 560 blazes.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

Other states help California battle huge wildfires

 As wildfires rage across Northern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is seeking assistance from around the country. Cal Fire says there are nearly 12,000..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Could the U.K.'s Boris Johson get along with Joe Biden?

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Trump have a good relationship. So what if Joe Biden takes over? Almost certainly, says CBS News contributor..
CBS News

Biden says he would shut the U.S. down if recommended by scientists

 Biden has previously said he would implement a nationwide mandate to wear masks in public.
CBS News

Biden says he'd shut down country to fight coronavirus if recommended

 As President Trump prepares to make his case to voters in the Republican National Convention next week, his opponent, Joe Biden is coming off an unusual and..
CBS News

A Glimmer of Hope for Trump? How Bush Mounted a Comeback in 1988

 For Biden, a cautionary tale. For Trump, a search for his own Willie Horton.
NYTimes.com

San Francisco San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US

Trump Goes on Offensive, Starting With an Attack on Harris

 President Trump sought to stoke fear of immigrants by offering a brutal description of a case involving an undocumented immigrant who was included in a jobs..
NYTimes.com
New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy [Video]

New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy

Raptors President files countersuit in courtside altercation

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:49Published

Northern California wildfires threaten thousands of homes

 VACAVILLE, Calif. — Wildfires raged through Northern California on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as..
WorldNews
Raptors' Ujiri countersues over altercation [Video]

Raptors' Ujiri countersues over altercation

The Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operation, Masai Ujiri has filed a countersuit against San Francisco deputy Alan Strickland over an altercation the two had after the Raptors won Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published

