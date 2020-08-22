|
California governor weighing potential replacements for Kamala Harris in Senate
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
California politicians are jockeying to be appointed to Kamala Harris' Senate seat if the Biden-Harris ticket wins in November. Whoever Governor Gavin Newsom picks will not have to run for election until 2022. CBS News campaign reporter Musadiq Bidar joins CBSN from San Francisco to discuss.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
Covid Limits California’s Efforts to Fight Wildfires With Prison LaborEarly releases of prisoners to protect them from the virus have depleted the ranks of an inmate firefighting program that some say should be abolished anyway.
NYTimes.com
Two firefighters rescued from raging CA wildfiresTwo California firefighters with the Marin County Fire Department were saved on Friday night, as they were suddenly trapped by flames from the Woodward Fire,..
USATODAY.com
Homeless People In California Face Trifecta Of Doom
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Northern California Wildfires Engulf Roads as Driver Perilously Tries to EscapeCalifornia is on fire ... and these images show the panic, desperation and sheer scope of the tragedy. Check out this dash cam footage from the Hennessy fire in..
TMZ.com
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
'Work harder than everyone': Kamala Harris' background resonates with other women of color making historyThey worked harder than others and were still underestimated. Trailblazing women of color see themselves in Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com
How Black women paved the way for Kamala Harris' political riseCalifornia Senator Kamala Harris made history this week by becoming the first woman of color to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president. A recent..
CBS News
The race begins for Kamala Harris' Senate seatIf Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win in November, California Governor Gavin Newsom will name the person to take her place in the Senate.
CBS News
California State Senate Upper house of the California State Legislature
Gavin Newsom 40th Governor of California
California governor asks Australia and Canada for help battling blazes"We simply haven't seen anything like this in many, many years," Governor Gavin Newsom said.
CBS News
Coronavirus live updates: Virus complicates California fire evacuations; US death count likely too low; Operation Warp Speed targets Nov. 1Gov. Gavin Newsom said evacuation centers across California had protocols such as marked spaces for physical distancing in shelters. Latest updates.
USATODAY.com
Newsom says California battling 560 wildfires
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
Other states help California battle huge wildfiresAs wildfires rage across Northern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is seeking assistance from around the country. Cal Fire says there are nearly 12,000..
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Could the U.K.'s Boris Johson get along with Joe Biden?British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Trump have a good relationship. So what if Joe Biden takes over? Almost certainly, says CBS News contributor..
CBS News
Biden says he would shut the U.S. down if recommended by scientistsBiden has previously said he would implement a nationwide mandate to wear masks in public.
CBS News
Biden says he'd shut down country to fight coronavirus if recommendedAs President Trump prepares to make his case to voters in the Republican National Convention next week, his opponent, Joe Biden is coming off an unusual and..
CBS News
A Glimmer of Hope for Trump? How Bush Mounted a Comeback in 1988For Biden, a cautionary tale. For Trump, a search for his own Willie Horton.
NYTimes.com
San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US
Trump Goes on Offensive, Starting With an Attack on HarrisPresident Trump sought to stoke fear of immigrants by offering a brutal description of a case involving an undocumented immigrant who was included in a jobs..
NYTimes.com
New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:49Published
Northern California wildfires threaten thousands of homesVACAVILLE, Calif. — Wildfires raged through Northern California on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as..
WorldNews
Raptors' Ujiri countersues over altercation
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:26Published
